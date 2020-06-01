Monday Morning News Update (6/1) - WWE Network Launches Free Version, CZW and GCW Star, Danny Havoc Passes Away and Darby Allin Talks About WWE Tryout

Here to bring you up-to-speed in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your morning news update from WNW!

- WWE has announced that they have released a FREE version of the WWE Network with no credit-card required.

Here are some of the things you can watch on the free version of the network:

• “RAW Talk” immediately following Monday Night RAW, every Monday

• “Ride Along”

• “Table For 3”

• “Select” WWE and NXT TakeOver PPV Event

• WWE “The Bump”

+ Much More!

- Former GCW and CZW star, Danny Havoc, unfortunately passed away, last night. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The entire WNW staff sends it’s deepest condolences to Danny’s family, friends and fans.

- AEW superstar, Darby Allin was recently on Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone’s “AEW Restricted” podcast and talked about a myriad of subjects, most notably his brief relationship with WWE. Darby said that WWE offered him a tryout...a subject that Darby had the following to say:



"Back then, they messaged me and asked me if I was interested in coming down. At the time, I was like, I'm not trying to sound like I'm too good for it, but I was already like you either want me or you don't. I'm not going to try out for this because you already know what I can do based off the company I was wrestling for. They work so close with WWE, and I was already wrestling all of their wrestlers, like Chris Hero or Velveteen Dream. You already know what I can do. The people I see get tryouts, it's such a joke. It doesn't mean anything anymore. I'm not going to sit here and be this clown. Then I thought about it. I was like f--k, I don't even want to go there anymore. That's when I started talking to Cody more and more, and I told them like look, I see the writing on the wall. I ain't gonna play this game where I go there and be a cruiserweight, a 205 person. I ain't playing that game because then my body of work, my art and my promos never see the light of day. That's where I was like, I'm not playing these games with these people. There's thousands of people there and you forget they even exist half the time. I'm not gonna be locked in the Performance Center. So I was like, I'm not doing this. I made that very clear to Cody, and the rest is history."

