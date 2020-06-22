Monday Morning News Update (6/22) - The Undertaker Says He's Content Never Wrestling Again, Arn Anderson Reveals Vince McMahon's Daily Routine and Sasha Banks and Chris Jericho Have Twitter Argument

Here to bring you up-to-date on the news in the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your morning news update from WNW!

The Undertaker Comments On If He'll Ever Wrestle Again

The final episode of The Undertaker's documentary titled 'The Last Ride' aired, yesterday and in the most notable moment of the episode, The Undertaker had the following to say about retirement:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I believe I'm at a place now after The Boneyard Match and it's like, 'I just won a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business,' and here you are, climbing on your motorcycle, and taking off. There was a lot of thought, a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, 'Are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment, and you don't necessarily always get those. Man, if there was ever a perfect ending to a career that right there is it.

"If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. 'In case of emergency,' you break glass and pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

"This time the cowboy really rides away."

"There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed, it's time for new guys to come up. I don't know, the time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture and allowed me to not judge myself as harshly on these last few years. To see things on a broader scale."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sasha Banks and Chris Jericho Go Back-and-Forth On Twitter

Sasha Banks took to Twitter to declare that herself and Bayley are the greatest tag-team in Pro Wrestling history. She claimed that they were better than several hall of fame tag-teams and also called out Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara by claiming she and Bayley were better than 'Le Sex Gods'. A comment in which Jericho responded with a note about ratings which spurred the following exchange:

Arn Anderson Reveals Vince McMahon's Daily Routine

On the latest episode of Arn Anderson's podcast, 'The Arn Podcast', Arn Anderson answered questions from fans and one of the fans asked how Vince McMahon was in real-life. A question that Arn answered by saying the following:

"You're asking me if he signs autographs and takes pictures? No, I've never seen that. I'm pretty sure that's never happened, and never will happen. He kind of functions in his own bubble. It probably goes something like this. Now, I'm not saying this is a bad thing. You judge it, but he's got a gym in his house, gets up early in the morning, gets a work out in, has a limo to pick him up to take him to the airport, walks up the steps to a private plane, goes to the town, gets out of the limo and goes straight to building. He walks straight into his office."

"From his office, he goes straight into the meeting room where he'll spend most of the afternoon. He'll go straight to gorilla. When it's time, shows over. He goes straight to another limo, straight to the private plane goes next to the next town, straight to the hotel that they're staying at, comfy hotel. And around three or four in the morning, he'll go to the gym again. To the next morning, repeat. That's pretty much the day and the life of Vince McMahon, I think."

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of the latest news and more in the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!