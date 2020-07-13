Monday Morning News Update (7/13) - Rusev Confirms Positive Test and Charlotte Flair Reveals Why She's Taking Time Off

Here to bring you up-to-speed on the news in the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your morning news update from WNW!

Rusev Confirms That He's Tested Positive For COVID-19

Recently released WWE superstar, Rusev announced during his most recent live-stream on Twitch, that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

The former United States Champion told his fans:

"I'm absolutely positive for COVID-19," Rusev said. "I'm absolutely, one-hundred percent, super, mega, incredibly positive. Yes, I got a phone call from the doctor."

He went on to post a more in-depth video on his YouTube channel, which can be seen, below:

Charlotte Flair Reveals Why She's Taking Time Off

It was reported a few weeks ago, that Charlotte Flair will be taking some time off from WWE to have some elective surgery done and take some personal time away from the company.

The 11-time Women's Champion had the following to say, last night on Twitter, where she went in-depth on her current absence:

My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we're going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs. The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it. I'm going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so: Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career-defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother's house. A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery. I'll be back when I'm ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better.

