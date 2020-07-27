Monday Morning News Update (7/27) - Nick Aldis Responds To Criticism From Bruce Prichard and Cody Rhodes Names His Most Underrated Wrestlers

After a terrific weekend of Independent Wrestling, another Monday is upon us and with it, WNW will bring you up-to-speed on some of the most interesting news items of the weekend.

NWA World Champion, Nick Aldis Responds To Criticism From Bruce Prichard

A few weeks ago on his podcast, WWE's Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, Bruce Prichard said that NWA World Champion, Nick Aldis, didn't have the 'It Factor'...a comment that caught the attention of Aldis, who took to Twitter to respond to those comments:

Watch the video from Aldis, in response to Prichard's comments, below.

Cody Rhodes Reveals Who He Thinks Are The Most Underrated Wrestlers In The World

During a Q&A with fans on Twitter, this afternoon, AEW's Executive Vice President and current TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes named Shawn Spears and Cesaro (Cody refers to him as his real name, Claudio) as the most underrated Wrestlers in the world.

See Cody's exact comments, below.

