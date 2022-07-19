Skip to main content
Parker Boudreaux Free Agency Contract Status

Parker Boudreaux Free Agency Contract Status

As many saw Parker Boudreaux fka Harland made his MLW debut at the recent Battle Riot IV tapings on Thursday June 23, 2022. 

He entered the match at number 40. MLW announced that the match will air on an upcoming episode of their MLW Fusion show on their official YouTube channel. 

 Sine his release from WWE back in May of this year and now that his 30 day non-compete clause has been up for almost two months now, many are possibly wondering why he hasn’t signed with All Elite Wrestling yet.

The answer is more of an issue with his agent. Boudreaux is represented by an agent/counsel that is known to be extremely difficult to deal with. Even though Boudreaux is still relatively new to the business this issue seems to have tipped the scale.

In the past this agent has represented another talent booked for MLW who was later booked for AEW and it continues to be a struggle.

Update: 

Parker Boudreaux recently made his AEW debut at the July 16, 2022 AEW Dark tapings in Orlando Florida. Click here for details. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

CED882EE-77DA-485D-BF1B-929F9EB96F37
Wrestling News

Parker Boudreaux Free Agency Contract Status

8FA28D94-76E3-405E-91D9-07F5C4190A31
Wrestling News

Ric Flair’s last match announced

102CF5A7-B143-42AF-A285-6CE5D8DD685D
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Championship match added to Ric Flair’s Last Match

3011C9CC-52C2-432D-AA8C-5C6B6E212A05
Impact Wrestling

Massive tag team rematch announced for Ric Flair Last Match

E62EB294-EB79-43B1-B4F4-D14AFCCEA834
Impact Wrestling

Huge Impact World Championship match announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match show

71561C21-A602-4ED1-9AE6-FFF45DE79753
Wrestling News

Help send KIPP AMP Middle School’s Wrestling Club to WrestleMania 39

7851DA7C-DCD8-4A5A-93B8-B1C1AB2B525A
New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling was always inevitable to get saucy

67B7F063-9E11-4D28-80DA-7B33048E7D19
Impact Wrestling

Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to become the new IMPACT Digital Media Champion at Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation