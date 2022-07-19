Parker Boudreaux Free Agency Contract Status

As many saw Parker Boudreaux fka Harland made his MLW debut at the recent Battle Riot IV tapings on Thursday June 23, 2022.

He entered the match at number 40. MLW announced that the match will air on an upcoming episode of their MLW Fusion show on their official YouTube channel.

Sine his release from WWE back in May of this year and now that his 30 day non-compete clause has been up for almost two months now, many are possibly wondering why he hasn’t signed with All Elite Wrestling yet.

The answer is more of an issue with his agent. Boudreaux is represented by an agent/counsel that is known to be extremely difficult to deal with. Even though Boudreaux is still relatively new to the business this issue seems to have tipped the scale.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the past this agent has represented another talent booked for MLW who was later booked for AEW and it continues to be a struggle.

Update:

Parker Boudreaux recently made his AEW debut at the July 16, 2022 AEW Dark tapings in Orlando Florida. Click here for details.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!