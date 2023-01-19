PROGRESS and ICW announced the end of Peacock and WWE Network deals

Yesterday independent promotions such as ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling) and PROGRESS announced that their partnerships with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) have ended.

These promotions and others have been apart of the WWE Network and Peacock for the past six years. This allowed for them to expand their audience on a global scale.

ICW took to Twitter to announce that all of their unaired programming will stream for free on YouTube and on demand. New episodes will air everyday on YouTube since yesterday at 5pm GMT or 12pm EST until January 26.

Here is the full Twitter thread of details:

PROGRESS announced that their partnership with WWE has come to a harmonious end which was a tie end to the name of their first show of 2023 entitled “Start Spreading The News.”

They are currently in talks with many global media and streaming services.

PROGRESS and ICW have seen many stars come through over the years such as Butch fka Pete Dunne, Toni Storm, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther fka Walter, Adam Cole, AEW World Champion MJF, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay and Matt Riddle.