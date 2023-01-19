Skip to main content
PROGRESS and ICW announced the end of Peacock and WWE Network deals

PROGRESS and ICW announced the end of Peacock and WWE Network deals

Yesterday independent promotions such as ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling) and PROGRESS announced that their partnerships with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) have ended.

These promotions and others have been apart of the WWE Network and Peacock for the past six years. This allowed for them to expand their audience on a global scale. 

ICW took to Twitter to announce that all of their unaired programming will stream for free on YouTube and on demand. New episodes will air everyday on YouTube since yesterday at 5pm GMT or 12pm EST until January 26.

Here is the full Twitter thread of details:

PROGRESS announced that their partnership with WWE has come to a harmonious end which was a tie end to the name of their first show of 2023 entitled “Start Spreading The News.”

They are currently in talks with many global media and streaming services.

PROGRESS and ICW have seen many stars come through over the years such as Butch fka Pete Dunne, Toni Storm, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther fka Walter, Adam Cole, AEW World Champion MJF, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay and Matt Riddle. 

Related Articles

22352300-C67D-4F38-B682-5A76CC7D65A5
Wrestling News

PROGRESS and ICW announced the end of Peacock and WWE Network deals

CED882EE-77DA-485D-BF1B-929F9EB96F37
Wrestling News

Parker Boudreaux Free Agency Contract Status

8FA28D94-76E3-405E-91D9-07F5C4190A31
Wrestling News

Ric Flair’s last match announced

102CF5A7-B143-42AF-A285-6CE5D8DD685D
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Championship match added to Ric Flair’s Last Match

3011C9CC-52C2-432D-AA8C-5C6B6E212A05
Impact Wrestling

Massive tag team rematch announced for Ric Flair Last Match

E62EB294-EB79-43B1-B4F4-D14AFCCEA834
Impact Wrestling

Huge Impact World Championship match announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match show

71561C21-A602-4ED1-9AE6-FFF45DE79753
Wrestling News

Help send KIPP AMP Middle School’s Wrestling Club to WrestleMania 39

7851DA7C-DCD8-4A5A-93B8-B1C1AB2B525A
New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling was always inevitable to get saucy