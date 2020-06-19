Progress Wrestling Announces Talent Releases and Suspensions Due To Recent Allegations

Progress Wrestling has made the following statement regarding the recent sexual-misconduct allegations made against some of their superstars and talent:

Progress Wrestling — Further to our statement made earlier today, here is an update regarding specific allegations and current roster members:

David Starr - will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Marc 'Paz' Parry - will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Travis Banks - will be suspended indefinitely

Jordan Devlin - will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Scotty Davis - will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated

We take these allegations extremely seriously. Those under suspension will have their situation reviewed periodically between now, and events starting again.

We continue to monitor and listen to the Speaking Out movement so that we can take appropriate action where necessary.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com or (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling. You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria).