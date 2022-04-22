Ric Flair Turned Up With Rapper Rick Ross and Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Last Night

Following the events of Mike Tyson punching a passenger on a plane this past Wednesday he seems to be in higher spirits.

Photos and videos have surfaced of the boxing legend turning up with both rapper Rick Ross and wrestling legend Ric Flair the following day. This took place during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference after party at the LIV nightclub in Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!