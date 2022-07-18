Ric Flair’s last match announced

Today WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced his final match of his career on RicFlairLastMatch.com.

The match will be a tag team match as Ric Fliar and AEW star Andrade El Idolo will take on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

The match will take place on Sunday July 31, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium as part of the Ric Flair Last Match show.

It was also reported that Flair will be going into the match with a minor foot injury.

