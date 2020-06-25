Ring Of Honor Issues Statement Amid Allegations Against Their Wrestlers

The ‘Speaking Out’ movement has shaken up the world of Professional Wrestling and has outed dozens, if not hundreds of Pro Wrestlers for sexual misconduct.

Ring Of Honor is the latest company to make a statement and here is what they had to say against some of their contracted Wrestlers being alleged abusers:

“At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place where they feel safe and respected.

We take these matters extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to this type of behavior.

Ring of Honor has launched an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently contracted wrestlers. We will update you on our investigation once it concludes.”

