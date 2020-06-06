Saturday Afternoon News Update (6/6) - Xavier Woods Gives Powerful Statement About Recent World Events, Another Match Set for WWE Backlash and Erick Rowan Talks About Potentially Joining AEW

Here to bring you up-to-speed on everything in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

- Xavier Woods was recently in a video-game tournament on the Twitch Rivals streaming channel and talked about the ongoing unrest and racism issues in America.

Watch the statement from the former-Tag-Team Champion, below!

- During last night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus is official for next Sunday’s Backlash PPV event.

The pair have engaged in a pretty lengthy feud over the last couple of months and most notably had the very controversial angle, last week where Sheamus setup Hardy in a drunk-driving incident.

- Recently released WWE superstar, Erick Rowan (now named Erick Redbeard) was on “The Lewis Nicholls Show” and discussed a myriad of topics, including saying it “would be awesome” to join AEW.

Watch the interview, in it’s entirety, below!

