Saturday Evening News Update (5/30) - WWE Bans In-Ring Move, Triple H Comments on Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier Joining WWE and CM Punk Reacts to Jeff Hardy Storyline

- According to PWInsider, the WWE has reportedly banned the ‘Buckle Bomb’ maneuver from in-ring competition. The company has ‘had enough’ after Nia Jax tosses Kairi Sane into the corner of the ring during their match a few weeks ago which caused an injury to Sane.

- In an interview with TMZ, Triple H spoke about the possibility of UFC stars Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier possibly joining the company in the future.

Triple H had the following to say on Cormier:

"We've obviously talked a lot in the past, we've had conversations about him doing stuff whether that's in the ring, commentary, or doing different things. But he's doing what he's doing and if he decided he's done or wants to leave UFC — yeah, I love him. Every time I see him we have a great conversation. He's just a good dude, and I think that's what makes him good at commentary. A guy, like, 'Yeah, I'd like to sit on my couch and watch a fight with him.' To me, that's what makes commentary good. People you'd want to hang out with and have a sit-down and watch something. I think he's great, we'd love to do something with him, if the time is right, obviously in respect to UFC and Dana White. We'd love to chat with him and we have an open relationship as far as communication."

Triple H would then say the following about McGregor:

"I think Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon, the billion dollar walk on the line, I think that's a match made in heaven. I think the nature of what we do — even being entertainment — it lends itself to combat sports. It lends itself to people like, Conor McGregor or Ronda [Rousey], as it does with Tyson Fury. It did in the past with Mike Tyson and Floyd [Mayweather]. Entertaining people are what make those fights, a lot of times. Yes, the styles and fight itself, but entertaining and the ability to capture people as a personality, that's what really makes those fights. Same in our business, so if you can transfer that over and really now let yourself go and be larger than life, that's the key thing."

- Last night’s episode of SmackDown started with a controversial angle involving Jeff Hardy, alcohol and drunk-driving.

CM Punk had the following to say on the angle:

