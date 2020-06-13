Saturday Morning News Update (6/13) - WWE Nixed Plans For 'Queen of The Ring', This Summer, NXT Superstar Coming Out Story Featured in People Magazine, Dustin Rhodes Responds To Criticism From Howard Stern and Matt Riddle SmackDown Debut Announced

According to the Wrestling Observer, the WWE nixed plans for a 'Queen of The Ring' tournament, originally slated for this Summer. The Observer notes that the cancellation of the tournament was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It's worth noting that SmackDown Women's Champion and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, Bayley was quoted, last Summer on the 'KSFY' Morning Show, saying:

"When you're a fan like me who has watched for years, it was something that was taken away. It was like, 'Dang. That was one of the coolest shows.' There's so much pressure on all the guys. There's so much history to it. The fact that they brought it back is a dream come true for a lot of those guys. We kinda want a Queen of the Ring. If you guys could make that happen, I would love that."