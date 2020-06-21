Sunday Morning News Update (6/21) - Interesting Note On Matt Riddle and WWE's Relationship, Synergy Pro Wrestling and MLW Confirm The Release of Mark Haggerty Amid Allegations and Joey Ryan Responds To The Claims Made Against Him

In what has been a whirlwind of a weekend in the world of Pro Wrestling, WNW is here to bring you the latest on a few of the allegations made against various Pro Wrestling stars.

WWE Reportedly Had Knowledge Of Allegations Made Against Matt Riddle Before NXT Push

According to several sources, WWE was reportedly aware of previous allegations made against Matt Riddle which included court and legal documents prior to Riddle's push on NXT and now main roster call-up to SmackDown. Following the re-airing of these allegations, the statement from Riddle and his attorney's was then made in an attempt to get out in front of the situation.

Synergy Pro Wrestling and MLW Both Confirm Release Of Mark Haggerty Amid Allegations

Both Synergy Pro Wrestling and MLW have confirmed the release of Ring Announcer, Mark Adam Haggerty due to the severe allegations that have been made about him.

Joey Ryan Responds To The Claims Made Against Him

IMPACT Wrestling's, Joey Ryan released the following statement on the sexual-misconduct allegations that have been made against him:

