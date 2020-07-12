Synergy Wrestling 'For The First Responders' Results

Last night, Synergy Wrestling made their long-awaited return with their charity event 'For The First Responders' from the Polish Falcons Nest in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

The event streamed LIVE on FITE TV and proceeds were to benefit the American Nurses Foundation.

Let's get into the results from the evening!

Garden State Invitational Qualifier - Jordan Oliver def. LSG

Synergy Championship #1 Contender Match - Brandon Kirk def. Eric Corvis & Matt Macintosh

No-DQ Tag-Team Match - Apostles of Chaos def. Jason Sinclair & MV Young

2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match - Warhorse def. AJ Gray (2 to 1)

Triple Threat Match - Mike Del def. Alex Reiman & Kit Osbourne

Singles Match - KTB def. Matt Vertigo

Singles Match - The Whisper def. Kip Stevens

