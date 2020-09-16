Talk’N Shop A-Mania 2 Set For November 13th

As announced on Chris Jericho’s 700th podcast special, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Rocky Romero shared the news that Talk’N Shop A-Mania 2 will be held on Friday, November 13th, on FITE PPV.

The 3 men announced that due to the overwhelming success of the first ever Talk’N Shop A-Mania event, back in August, that there will indeed be a sequel, later this year and announced the date of November 13th for the 2nd edition of the PPV.

It was also announced that after their ‘Boneryard Match’ Karl Anderson’s alter-ego, ‘Chad 2 Badd’ will face Gallows’ alter-ego ‘Sex Ferguson’ in a ‘Ball For A Ball Match’ in the evening’s main event.

