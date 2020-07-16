Thursday Afternoon News Update (7/16) - FS1 To Air SummerSlam 1992, Next Week and Update On Jeff Hardy's Next Court Appearance

Here to bring you up-to-speed on the news from the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

FS1 Will Air SummerSlam 1992, Next Week

WWE SummerSlam 1992 will be shown on FS1, Tuesday, July 21st at 9pm (Eastern).

The event took place from Wembley Stadium in London, England and was the first WWE PPV to take place in the UK. It was also the first WWE PPV to have the Intercontinental Championship headline the event.

The card for the event, can be seen below!

Intercontinental Championship - Bret Hart (C) vs Davey Boy Smith

WWF Championship - Randy Savage (C) vs Ultimate Warrior

The Undertaker vs Kamala

Legion of Doom vs Money Inc

Shawn Michaels vs Rick Martel

Crush vs Repo Man

Natural Disasters vs Beverly Brothers

No announcements have been made on which matches will be shown during the re-airing of the event.

Jeff Hardy's Latest Court Appearance Delayed

Jeff Hardy was scheduled to appear at a court hearing in North Carolina, today because of his DUI from October 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that hearing has been postponed until September 28th, of this year.

Hardy is slated to face Sheamus in a 'Bar Fight', this Sunday at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' PPV event.

