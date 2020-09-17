Thursday Afternoon News Update (9/17/20) - USA Network President Stepping Down, AEW Street Fight Notes and Friday Night SmackDown Main Event Announced

USA Network President Steps Down

Announced late last night, USA & SyFy Network President, Chris McCumber has decided to step-down after 19-years with the company.

The move comes during a time that NBC Universal is going through a bit of a shift when it comes to the executive ranks in the last few months.

McCumber was a major advocate for WWE and played a major role in the newest TV negotiations between the network and WWE.

Mcucumber issued the following statement to his network colleagues:

Friends and Colleagues –

I’ve always promised to be open and transparent – and it is in that spirit that I wanted you to be the first to hear that I have decided to leave NBCUniversal, following a period of transition.

After nearly 20 years at this tremendous company, this has not been an easy decision. Yet I believe wholeheartedly that NBCUniversal is taking the right steps by creating a new organization built for the future.

It’s difficult to encapsulate two decades into one note. Together as a team, we helped make USA Network the #1 cable entertainment network for a record 14 years, rebooted SYFY with a fan-first perspective, won a slew of awards, and created some of television’s most popular programs of all time. But beyond all the successes and accolades, what I’ll remember most is the special bond that we had as a team. A bond built on trust, mutual respect, and of course, having a lot of fun making great content.

I know that change is not always easy, but I believe that periods of disruption always open new doors. I encourage you all to seize every opportunity that comes your way. You’ve got a front row seat to the evolution of the television business… what a gift!

I’m forever grateful and proud to have had the privilege of working alongside each and every one of you, and to call you my teammates and friends.

Thank you for the honor –

Chris

Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite Street Fight Main Event

AEW President, Tony Khan commented on Twitter that the highly-praised Street Fight main event between Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz during last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, that the match was filmed in one shoot and not edited other then someone swearing which was just muted for a quick second:

Main Event For This Week’s Friday Night SmackDown Announced

WWE announced, earlier this afternoon, a ‘Samoan Street Fight’ that pits Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, teaming with the #1 contender for the Universal Championship, his cousin, Jey Uso up against Sheamus & King Corbin. The match will headline tomorrow night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

