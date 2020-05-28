Thursday Evening News Update (5/28) - Matt Riddle Reportedly Films Vignette For RAW or SmackDown Debut, WWE Removes Becky Lynch From RAW Banner and Chris Jericho Set For AEW Dynamite Match, Next Week

Here to bring you everything you may have missed in the world of Pro Wrestling, today...here is your evening news update from WNW!

- According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Matt Riddle filmed a vignette for his move to RAW or SmackDown. While it's been heavily speculated that the "Original Bro" will be moving to Friday night's, nothing has yet been made official. Riddle lost a "cage match" against Timothy Thatcher, on WWE NXT, last night.

- WWE has update their website and the company has made an obvious change to their promotional banner for Monday Night RAW, most notably removed former RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch from it. Of course, Lynch is taking a leave of absence as she and Seth Rollins are expecting their first child, sometime around December.

You can check-out the new banner, below!

- After his altercation witn Boxing legend, Mike Tyson, last night, "Le Champion", Chris Jericho will take on Colt Cabana, next week on AEW Dynamite. Jericho ran through the halls of Daily's Place looking for the former heavyweight Boxing champion, but instead ran into Cabana.

