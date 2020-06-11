Thursday Evening News Update (6/11) - WWE Announces Match for SmackDown, Tomorrow, SmackDown Superstar Posts Interesting Message and Former TNA Knockouts Champion Thinking About Coming Out of Retirement

Here to bring you up-to-speed on anything you may have missed in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your evening news update from WNW!

WWE Announces New Match for SmackDown, Tomorrow

WWE has taken to their official Twitter account to announce that tomorrow night on SmackDown, Universal Champion, Braun Strowman will team up with Heavy Machinery against Dolph Ziggler and Braun's opponent for Backlash, this Sunday, The Miz and John Morrison in a 6-Man Tag-Team Match.

SmackDown Superstar Posts Interesting Message

Former SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi took to Twitter to say that she's "finding herself" when it comes to her Wrestling career.

Check-out the message from Naomi, below!

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Thinking About Coming Out of Retirement

Former TNA Knockouts Champion, Taylor Wilde began speculation that she will be coming out of retirement to return to IMPACT Wrestling when she posted the following on Twitter:

