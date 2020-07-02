Thursday Evening News Update (7/2) - Edge Reveals His Triceps Were Torn Heading Into WWE Backlash PPV, Adam Cole Makes Interesting Comment On His 'Work Future' and Ember Moon Gives Update On Her Injury

Here to bring you up-to-speed on everything happening in the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your evening news update from WNW!

Edge Reveals His Triceps Were Torn Heading Into WWE Backlash PPV

Edge recently appeared on Booker T's podcast, 'The Hall of Fame' where he was promoting his new movie 'Money Plane'...however, another topic that came up was the torn-triceps injury that he reportedly suffered during his loss in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, last month. But, the 'Rated R Superstar' actually revealed that his triceps were actually partially torn before the match even occurred and he aggravated the injury during the match and then it required surgery.

Check-out Edge's appearance on the podcast, below!

Adam Cole Makes Interesting Comment Regarding His 'Work Future'

The current and longest-reigning NXT Champion of all-time, Adam Cole is a regular video game streamer on the major streaming platform 'Twitch TV' and during his latest stream, he made the following comment:

'Things have changed and come-up work-wise, that will make me unable to stream at all, next week'.

For a potential reason at why that just may be...check-out a special report from WNW, by clicking HERE! ***MAJOR SPOILER WARNING***

Ember Moon Gives Injury Update

Ember Moon suffered a torn-achilles injury during a 24/7 Title segment back in September of 2019 and has been out-of-action ever since. The former-NXT Women's Champion recently spoke with Christian Hoffer of ComicBook.com and had the following update to give on her current injury-status:

"It's been an up and down hill for me. A lot of people don't know this, they think I just have a very generic Achilles rupture, but I don't. What actually happened is that my Achilles tendon got split in half and then it also got torn off the bone. So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn't feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance."

Check-out her entire interview, by clicking HERE!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of the latest happenings from around the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

