Thursday Morning News Update (6/18) - Triple H Praises Bayley and Sasha Banks, AEW Officially Announces A Pair Of Signings and New Matches Set For AEW Fyter Fest

Here to bring you up-to-speed on the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your morning news update from WNW!

Triple H Praises Bayley and Sasha Banks

Right after their successful WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship defense against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox in last night’s main event of WWE NXT, Triple H offered Bayley and Sasha Banks the following praise:

AEW Announces A Pair Of Signings

After their matches on AEW Dynamite, last night, the company officially announced that Ricky Starks and Abadon have both signed with the company.

New Matches Added to AEW Fyter Fest

AEW has announced the following matches for Fyter Fest:

Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy

AEW Women’s Championship - Hikaru Shida (C) vs Penelope Ford

