Thursday Morning News Update (6/4) - AEW and Legend Agree to Long-Term Deal, Match Added to NXT TakeOver: In Your House and Updated WWE TV Tapings Schedule

- AEW took to their official Twitter account, last night to announce that the company has agreed to a long-term deal with WWE Hall of Famer, Arn Anderson.

- It was announced during last night’s edition of WWE NXT, that the brawl between multiple women has now led to a 6-woman tag-team match at this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV event. The match will pit the team of Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox against Candice LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

- According to Wrestling Inc, the following is WWE’s updated taping schedule:

Sunday, June 7th - NXT TakeOver: In Your House, LIVE

Monday, June 8th - RAW (6/8), SmackDown (6/12) + 205 Live (6/10), Main Event (6/12)

Tuesday, June 9th - RAW (6/15), SmackDown (6/19) + 205 Live (6/17), Main Event (6/19)

Wednesday, June 10th - NXT (6/10), NXT (6/17)

Sunday, June 14th - WWE Backlash, LIVE

WWE will give talent the week of June 15th through June 21st off and resume tapings on June 22nd.

