Thursday Morning News Update (7/23) - WWE NXT TakeOver Details Revealed and North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier Set For Next Week

Another Wednesday night of Pro Wrestling in the books and WNW is here to get you up-to-speed on a few announcements from last night's edition of WWE NXT.

Next WWE NXT TakeOver Details Revealed

As announced during last night's edition of WWE NXT, the next NXT TakeOver event is officially set for Saturday, August 22nd, which is the night before SummerSlam. It's assumed that the event will be held at the WWE Performance Center, in Orlando, Florida, although no official announcement has been made by the company. The logo for the 30th NXT TakeOver event can be seen above.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier Set For Next Week

Also announced during last night's episode of WWE NXT, another qualifying match to enter the North American Championship Ladder Match at the aforementioned NXT TakeOver event was set for next week. The qualifier will pit Finn Balor against Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher in another triple-threat match. Last night, Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano & Roderick Strong in a triple-threat match to earn the first spot in the ladder match. The NXT North American Championship was relinquished by NXT Champion, Keith Lee to start off last night's show as Lee said he would be busy enough defending the NXT Championship and wanted to afford other superstars the opportunity to claim the now vacant title. The relinquishment by Lee forced NXT General Manager, William Regal to announce a series of triple-threat match qualifiers to enter a multi-man ladder match for the vacant title at the NXT TakeOver event, next month.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs. You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria).

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!