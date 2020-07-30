Thursday Morning News Update (7/30) - AEW World Championship Match Set For Next Week's Dynamite and 2 Former WWE Stars Make Their AEW Debuts

Fresh-off what's widely claimed as the best night in Professional Wrestling, WNW is here to bring you up-to-speed on the fall-out from last night's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley Defends The AEW World Championship Against Darby Allin, Next Week

After their brutal victory as partners over Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, last night on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley & Darby Allin will square off, next Wednesday night for the biggest prize in All Elite Wrestling...the AEW World Championship.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder), Makes His AEW Debut

Last night, Cody continued his streak of TNT Championship defenses over some of the brightest stars on the Independent Wrestling circuit when he defeated fan-favorite, Warhorse to retain his title but then was met with an attack by Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order but out of nowhere, Matt Cardona (formerly known as, Zack Ryder in WWE) made his company debut and saved his longtime friend, Cody.

The attack from The Dark Order members and ensuing save by Cardona, setup a match for next week's show between Cardona & Cody taking on the aforementioned Silver & Reynolds.

Former WWE Superstar, Ariane Andrew (FKA Cameron), Makes Her AEW Debut

Also making their AEW debut, last night was former WWE superstar, Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron. Ariane is best known for her time teaming with current WWE superstar and former SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi as the 'Funkadactyls' alongside Brodus Clay.

Ariane's debut came after she was randomly drawn to team with former AEW Women's Champion, Nyla Rose in the upcoming AEW Women's Tag-Team Tournament which is named 'The Deadly Draw' as each team is randomly drawn.

