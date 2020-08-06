Thursday Morning News Update (8/6) - Ariane Andrew (Formerly WWE’s Cameron) Wants a Funkadactyl Reunion With Naomi in WWE and AJ Styles Comments On Possible IMPACT Return

Earlier this week, AEW held the first matchups of their ‘Deadly Draw’, all women’s tag-team tournament and former WWE superstar, Cameron, who now goes by her real name of Ariane Andrew made her AEW debut, in a losing effort, teaming with former-AEW Women’s Champion, Nyla Rose.
Following her appearance with the company, Ariane had her former tag-team partner in WWE, fellow-Funkadactyl member and current WWE SmackDown superstar, Naomi, on here YouTube series, ‘Sippin The Tea TV Show’.
On the show, the 2-former teammates & longtime friends discussed a myriad of topics, including Ariane saying that she doesn’t have a deal with AEW and that the tournament appearance was a one-off agreement with the company. Ariane goes on to say ‘call me Vince’ and that she’d like an on-screen WWE reunion with Naomi.
Check-out the episode, in full, below!
WWE Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles hosted a Twitch stream, recently and during his streams, he likes to answer some questions from fans in the Twitch chat and when someone asked him about Gallows & Anderson recently saying that they’re going to try and convince him to return to IMPACT Wrestling, he said:
"I don't know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back in IMPACT Wrestling, is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see. Not to say that they don't have a lot going on right now. Man, they've got some strong talent. Not that they didn't have good talent before, but they've upped it just a little bit more. Man, I am so happy for those guys. I'm happy they're happy, you know what I mean? 'Cause there was a tough time there for all of us. So, they're kicking tail right now anyway.”
Credit to Wrestling Inc for the quotes.
Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!