Thursday Morning News Update (8/6) - Ariane Andrew (Formerly WWE’s Cameron) Wants a Funkadactyl Reunion With Naomi in WWE and AJ Styles Comments On Possible IMPACT Return

Earlier this week, AEW held the first matchups of their ‘Deadly Draw’, all women’s tag-team tournament and former WWE superstar, Cameron, who now goes by her real name of Ariane Andrew made her AEW debut, in a losing effort, teaming with former-AEW Women’s Champion, Nyla Rose.

Following her appearance with the company, Ariane had her former tag-team partner in WWE, fellow-Funkadactyl member and current WWE SmackDown superstar, Naomi, on here YouTube series, ‘Sippin The Tea TV Show’.

On the show, the 2-former teammates & longtime friends discussed a myriad of topics, including Ariane saying that she doesn’t have a deal with AEW and that the tournament appearance was a one-off agreement with the company. Ariane goes on to say ‘call me Vince’ and that she’d like an on-screen WWE reunion with Naomi.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check-out the episode, in full, below!

WWE Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles hosted a Twitch stream, recently and during his streams, he likes to answer some questions from fans in the Twitch chat and when someone asked him about Gallows & Anderson recently saying that they’re going to try and convince him to return to IMPACT Wrestling, he said:

"I don't know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back in IMPACT Wrestling, is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see. Not to say that they don't have a lot going on right now. Man, they've got some strong talent. Not that they didn't have good talent before, but they've upped it just a little bit more. Man, I am so happy for those guys. I'm happy they're happy, you know what I mean? 'Cause there was a tough time there for all of us. So, they're kicking tail right now anyway.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Credit to Wrestling Inc for the quotes.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!