Tommy Lister Jr. or WWF's Zeus Passed Away at 62

Tommy Lister Jr. has passed away at age 62 in his apartment in Marina del Ray, CA. He was reported dead in the afternoon then reported dead on the scene by paramedics. Cause of death is still not known. He was known by most people as the actor who played the villain Deebo in Ice Cube's hit movie Friday but he was also known to many wrestling fans as Zeus, The Human Wrecking Machine.

Zeus debuted as an antagonist and heel wrestling character in the 1989 fictional movie No Holds Barred starring Hulk Hogan as the main character Rip. Lister played Zeus the antagonist and rival of Rip in the film. The World Wrestling Federation or WWF produced the movie. Zeus then became an actual wrestler for WWF in the latter half of 1989 to promote the movie and he feuded with Hogan like in the movie. Lister's WWF run ended in December 1989. Lister had some appearances later in World Wrestling Council and World Championship Wrestling promotions as well. In WCW he was the character Z-Gangsta.

