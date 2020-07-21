Tuesday Afternoon News Update (7/21) - William Regal Teases ‘Huge’ Announcement For WWE NXT and Ric Flair’s Wife Reportedly Battling Virus

Here to bring you up-to-speed on the news of the Pro Wrestling world...here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

William Regal Teases ‘Huge’ Announcement For WWE NXT

During last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal will be making a ‘huge’ announcement, tomorrow night.

Ric Flair’s Wife Battling COVID-19

According to the New York Post, WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair’s wife, Wendy Barlow is battling COVID-19.

Flair confirmed the news to the New York Post but denied their report that he also had the virus, a few weeks ago.

"That is absolutely incorrect," Flair said. ‘My wife does have the virus. We live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick."

It’s worth to note that the report said Barlow has been hit much more heavily with the virus than Flair has, going as far as saying Flair is nearly asymptomatic other than having a bad cough.

We at Wrestling News World all send our thoughts & well wishes to both Wendy & Ric and hope they both stay happy & healthy.

