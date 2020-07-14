Tuesday Evening News Update (7/14) - DDP Announces QT Marshall Tested Positive, Has Experienced Symptoms Himself and How It's Impacted His Life

WCW legend and current AEW employee, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) released the following video which touches on a number of COVID-19 related topics such as how he's felt symptoms of the virus, himself as well as confirming that QT Marshall tested positive. DDP would go on to speak about other ways that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted him and his loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

All of us at WNW send our thoughts and prayers to QT, DDP and everyone that's been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!