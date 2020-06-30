Tuesday Morning News Update (6/30) - Heath Slater Teases IMPACT Slammiversary Appearance, Update On WWE Running Live Shows and Interesting Note On NXT: The Great American Bash, Tomorrow Night

Here to bring you up-to-speed on everything in the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your Wednesday morning news update from WNW!

Heath Slater Teases IMPACT Slammiversary Appearance

Recently released WWE superstar, Heath Slater posted the following video on Twitter...at the end, the date July 18th pops up...which is the same night as IMPACT Wrestling’s big Slammiversary PPV event.

Update On WWE Running Live Shows Again

As reported exclusively on WNW Premium, WWE was looking at the RP Funding Arena in Lakeland, Florida to run their first batch of WWE events with fans in attendance. Fightful Select reported, last night that the company was originally looking at running live events starting as early as this month but has since delayed those plans until around the end of July due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida.

WWE NXT: The Great American Bash Will Have Limited Commercials, Tomorrow Night

It was announced during last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW, that tomorrow night’s NXT: The Great American Bash event will be shown with limited commercial interruptions. WWE is bringing back The Great American Bash seemingly to go head-to-head with AEW’s Fyter Fest, over the next 2-weeks.

