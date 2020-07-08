Here to bring you up-to-speed on the news in the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

Matt Riddle Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WWE SmackDown superstar, Matt Riddle has released the following video in response to sexual misconduct allegations made against him by Independent Wrestler, Candi Cartwright:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dolph Ziggler Says The Stipulation He Selected For WWE Championship Match At Extreme Rules Has Never Been Done in WWE

Former World Heavyweight Champion, Dolph Ziggler appeared on WWE's 'The Bump', this morning and had the following to say about his stipulation choice for he and Drew McIntyre's upcoming WWE Championship match at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' PPV event, in 2-weeks:

"If I can get this through and cleared by WWE it will be something that's never been done before and I will be taking full advantage, because this is something that I'd be stupid to pick a regular match that we've seen before."

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Video Game Trailer & Game Details Have Been Released

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WWE and 2K Games have released the following trailer for the upcoming 'WWE Battlegrounds' video game, set to release on Friday, September 18th.

The following are additional details for the game and pre-orders have been announced:

- Will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

- Standard Edition ($39.99) Includes the base game + WWE Hall of Famer, Edge

- Deluxe Edition ($49.99) Includes the base game + WWE Hall of Famer, Edge + 'Attitude Era' version of The Rock + WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin + Former RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey + 1,100 'Golden Bucks' used to unlock additional playable superstars

Here's 2K Games' official statement on the game:

Brawl Without Limits The world of WWE is your battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action. Over-the-Top Action Featuring over 70 WWE Superstars and Legends, take your favorites into battle with unrestrained, unhinged, and in-your-face pandemonium! Pull off over-the-top moves and use your special abilities to destroy your opponent while battling in interactive environments! Loads of Match Types Wage war in a variety of your favorite match types with fun twists, including Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, Fatal Four Way and Battlegrounds Challenge! Battle with Friends – Online or on the Couch Compete in Online Tournaments or stake your claim as King of the Battleground and survive the online melee against players from around the world! Plus, brawl in local multiplayer and dominate your friends from your living room!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.