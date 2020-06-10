Wednesday Morning News Update (6/10) - Charlotte Flair Responds to Fans Saying She's Pushed Too Often, FS1 Airing 2008 Royal Rumble PPV, Later This Month and IMPACT Wrestling Announces Slammiversary Main Event

Here to bring you up-to-speed on the happenings in the world of Professional Wrestling...here is your morning news update from WNW!

Charlotte Responds to Fans Saying She's Pushed Too Often

11-time Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair was on Maria Menounos' daytime talk-show, 'Better Together'. Charlotte discussed a myriad of topics, most notably talking about the criticism that many fans have of her and the WWE when it comes to the company pushing her too often, in their opinion.

When talking about her consistency in WWE, Charlotte had the following to say:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"The issue is, a lot of what has helped me in my career is, I'm consistent. Maybe I'll never be as high, or as low, but I'm able to stay in the game always. I never give people a chance or an opportunity to miss me, so either the audience takes me for granted or they don't. I think that adds to the 'she's a Flair, she's shoved down our throat.' It's so hard for people to see past 'Charlotte's always in the picture,' but this isn't HER storyline. She's a tool in the story they're trying to build."

When asked what is the biggest misconception about her, Charlotte responded:

"My last name. And I'm always in the title picture. But if you look at my last 6 title reigns, it was just, they weren't for me. So that's the misconception, because I'm always in people's face. A regret that Charlotte revealed was that she joined WWE too late. She talked about how many talents in the locker room are significantly younger than her. Man, why did I figure out life so late. I'm in a locker full of 20-year-olds," Charlotte noted. "By no means am I comparing careers, like they have a long way to go at the company. But I'm just like, man I wish at 24. I just had no idea what was going on! I wasn't put together."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check-out the interview, in it's entirety, below!

FS1 Airing 2008 Royal Rumble PPV, Later This Month

FS1 will be airing the 2008 Royal Rumble PPV, Tuesday, June 23rd, leading into WWE Backstage.

Notable matches on that card included:

- 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Which Featured The Return of John Cena

- WWE Championship: Randy Orton (C) vs Jeff Hardy

- World Heavyweight Championship: Edge (C) vs Rey Mysterio

- Career Threatening Match: Ric Flair vs MVP

- Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs JBL

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Main Event for Slammiversary

It was announced by IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice President, Scott D'Amore that the main event of Slammiversary will be IMPACT World Champion, Tessa Blanchard defending her title against Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, Michael Elgin and Trey Miguel in a 5-way match.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.Be

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!