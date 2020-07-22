Wednesday Morning News Update (7/22) - Naomi Responds To Criticism From Booker T and AJ Styles Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

Another Wednesday night war of the ratings in the world of Pro Wrestling is upon us and luckily, WNW is here to bring you up-to-speed on the news from around the world of Pro Wrestling.

Naomi Responds To Criticism From Booker T

On the most recent episode of his podcast 'The Hall of Fame with Booker T', WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T said the following about the recent social media viral hashtag '#NaomiDeservesBetter':

"Naomi deserves a chance. They can go to hell with all these hashtags. I'm tired of hearing about them. Don't nobody 'deserve' a chance. You have to earn a chance and your spot on the roster, this is not some kind of movement just to pull somebody up just because. I hate to say this because I like Naomi, but as far as the business goes, you get it on your merit alone. There is no buddy system. 'Well, such and such has a buddy and that's why they're doing it.' That might be true, but life is not fair. Sometimes, you have to make your own breaks and rise to the occasion when no one else thought you could. It may not happen overnight. No one expected me to become a six-time champ, but my persistence of going out there and performing better than all of those suckas in the locker room, and they knew it, and the fans saw something different."

"That's why I say #NaomiDeservesBetter, I don't think it serves her any purpose, people advocating for her in that way," he said. "The way that needs to be put out there is her advocating for herself and performing at a high level. When you do that, you cannot be denied. No one will ever say you were given anything. If it happened tomorrow, someone blessed Naomi with the World Championship, trust me, it would not feel like she did it on her own. I never would have wanted the World Title if it was given to me that way. Naomi is perhaps more athletic than every female in that locker room, but psychology and working are two different things. If I had my hands on her for one month, Naomi would look at this business in a totally different way."

Former SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi responded on Twitter, last night, with the following tweet:

AJ Styles Reveals His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles recently spoke with 'Sun Sport' and revealed his Mount Rushmore of Professional Wrestling:

"Ric Flair is gonna be up there. He has to be," Styles said. "Do we throw Hogan in there because everybody remembers? I didn't watch WWF at the time when I was a kid, but I watched the cartoon on Saturday mornings. So that's how I knew who Hulk Hogan was. But then again, in Rocky III as well, Thunderlips, so I knew him from that but I didn't watch the wrestling. So he surpassed that, bigger than wrestling, he was a movie star as well."

"I mean, but Lou Thesz is also another guy that you know. The reason why I saw Lou Thesz and not some other guys who have definitely shaped this business is because I didn't watch it."

"Because there's Ricky the Dragon Steamboat, The Macho Man, Andre the Giant, like he also broke that barrier of larger than life," Styles said. ""In fact, he was probably the first one to do it. So if I had to, and I know I'll go back and I'll change this a million times [but] Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Lou Thesz."

"I'm trying to reach not just WWE, you know, but outside of that as well."

