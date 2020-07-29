Wednesday Morning News Update (7/29) - GLOW Star, Beckie Mullen Passes Away and Hiromu Tanahashi Suffers Shoulder Injury

On what is normally the best day of the week in Pro Wrestling, WNW has some unfortunate news to report.

GLOW Star, Beckie Mullen Passes Away

First reported by TMZ, GLOW star, Beckie Mullen passed away, yesterday, at the age of 55 after a long battle with cancer.

Mullen made her first appearance with GLOW in 1986, being dubbed 'Sally, The Farmer's Daughter'.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She also made appearances on 'Married With Children', 'Mad TV' and 'Pacific Blue' as well as appearing in Van Halen's 1991 music video, 'Poundcake'.

WNW's family would like to extend our deepest condolences with the Mullen family and friends.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Hiromu Takahashi Suffers Shoulder Injury

NJPW released the following statement, last night, announcing that IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Hiromu Takahashi suffered a shoulder injury:

"Due to an injury to his left shoulder, NJPW medical staff have determined that Hiromu Takahashi will not be able to appear on cards from tonight’s Hamamatsu event. Changes have been made to cards for tonight and Friday July 31 in Korakuen Hall accordingly.

We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Takahashi wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

Hiromu Takahashi is expected to return in time for his scheduled IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship defense against Taiji Ishimori on August 29 in Jingu Stadium."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!