Wednesday Morning News Update (7/8) - Former TNA Knockouts Champion Returning For IMPACT Slammiversary PPV, WWE Appoints New CFO and Tony Khan Teases 'Major' Announcement

Here to bring you up-to-date on everything in the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your morning news update from WNW!

Madison Rayne Announces Her In-Ring Return For IMPACT Slammiversary

Former Knockouts Champion, Madison Rayne, announced during last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, that she'll be entering the Knockouts # 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match at IMPACT's Slammiversary PPV event on July 18th.

WWE Appoints Kristina Salen As New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

WWE officially announced that Kristina Salen will be the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

WWE's official announcement can be seen below:

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, effective August 3, 2020.

Salen served as the first CFO of Etsy, where she grew the business from in gross sales to in four years, led and executed the company's IPO offering, and built and managed its Business Development, Strategic Planning, Investor Relations, Accounting, Tax and Data Analytics functions.

Salen also held CFO/COO roles with Moda Operandi and Translation Enterprises/United Masters, and managed global media and telecom funds with Fidelity Investments. Earlier in her career, she served in financial analyst positions with Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Lazard Freres & Co. She sits on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for both SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand.

Tony Khan Teases 'Major' Announcement For Tonight

AEW President, Tony Khan tweeted the following, yesterday evening, promising an announcement that will "send shock-waves through the world of Professional Wrestling":

