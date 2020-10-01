Wednesday Night War Results(9/30/20)

Last night was the go home show for NXT TakeOver: 31 and AEW saw Cody accepted a Dog Collar Match against Mr. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship and continued the build to Full Gear.
Here are the NXT Results:
Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai
Cameron Grimes and Ridge Holland fought to a stoppage in The Cameron Grimes Invitational
Kushida defeated Tony Nese
Adam Cole defeated Austin Theory
Kayden Carter defeated Xia Li
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Damien Priest and Io Shirai
Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly Face to Face:
NXT TakeOver: 31 Card:
Here are the AEW results:
Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks
Cody accepted Mr. Brodie Lee's Challenge to a Dog Collar Match for the TNT Championship
FTR defeated SCU to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship
Chris Jericho defeated Isiah Kassidy
Orange Cassidy defeated 10
Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet
Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher
Next week AEW celebrate 30 years of Jericho:
