Wednesday Night War Results(9/30/20)

Last night was the go home show for NXT TakeOver: 31 and AEW saw Cody accepted a Dog Collar Match against Mr. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship and continued the build to Full Gear.

Here are the NXT Results:

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai

Cameron Grimes and Ridge Holland fought to a stoppage in The Cameron Grimes Invitational

Kushida defeated Tony Nese

Adam Cole defeated Austin Theory

Kayden Carter defeated Xia Li

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Damien Priest and Io Shirai

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly Face to Face:

NXT TakeOver: 31 Card:

Here are the AEW results:

Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks

Cody accepted Mr. Brodie Lee's Challenge to a Dog Collar Match for the TNT Championship

FTR defeated SCU to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Chris Jericho defeated Isiah Kassidy

Orange Cassidy defeated 10

Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet

Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher

Next week AEW celebrate 30 years of Jericho:

