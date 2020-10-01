Wednesday Night War Results(9/30/20) - WWE Wrestling News World
Wednesday Night War Results(9/30/20)

Wednesday Night War Results(9/30/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Last night was the go home show for NXT TakeOver: 31 and AEW saw Cody accepted a Dog Collar Match against Mr. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship and continued the build to Full Gear.

Here are the NXT Results:

008_NXT_09302020CG_03159--f908bc07176f3a49b34c4886f2a0f21c
1
Gallery
1 Images

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai 

015_NXT_09302020CG_03988--42c882e89d814c0ab96d93ec6ec1b59b
1
Gallery
1 Images

Cameron Grimes and Ridge Holland fought to a stoppage in The Cameron Grimes Invitational 

022_NXT_09302020CG_04261--93824689137d2ef20be98e96802dc0fc
1
Gallery
1 Images

Kushida defeated Tony Nese 

041_NXT_09302020CG_04850--5641499c2457b36ebc4c45e9ae94b714
1
Gallery
1 Images

Adam Cole defeated Austin Theory

048_NXT_09302020CG_05042--00661ee412c4f1909317a1cd80a64db7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Kayden Carter defeated Xia Li

066_NXT_09302020CG_05858--733e8c267234bd88f469a88ba2a0638a
1
Gallery
1 Images

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Damien Priest and Io Shirai 

20201001_114831
1
Gallery
1 Images

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly Face to Face:

NXT TakeOver: 31 Card:

Here are the AEW results:

20201001_111424
1
Gallery
1 Images

Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks

20201001_111710
1
Gallery
1 Images

Cody accepted Mr. Brodie Lee's Challenge to a Dog Collar Match for the TNT Championship 

20201001_111459
1
Gallery
1 Images

FTR defeated SCU to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship 

20201001_111409
1
Gallery
1 Images

Chris Jericho defeated Isiah Kassidy

20201001_111519
1
Gallery
1 Images

Orange Cassidy defeated 10

20201001_111414
1
Gallery
1 Images

Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet 

94b54e_b7735ecfb3c24a92986a3a3c725592de_mv2
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher 

Next week AEW celebrate 30 years of Jericho:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles