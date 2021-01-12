WNW Afternoon News Desk (1.12.21)

It's Tuesday. It's 2pm. It's... TUESDAY 2PM LIIIIIIIIIIIVE!

Nah, it's just today's Afternoon News Desk. I'm Kevin C. Sullivan and here's what's happening.

No live fans for Royal Rumble this year

If you were hoping to be part of a live crowd for the Royal Rumble this year, you had probably best go hope for something else. According to a report via WrestleVotes, it appears that the current set-up of the ThunderDome isn't really equipped to have live fans among the video screens in the stands. This was also reported last week by Jon Alba on the LTG Podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Anyone who remembers the live reaction to Edge's return at last year's Rumble will no doubt be disappointed by this - but it's also totally understandable from WWE's perspective.

Notable absences from Raw this week

While WWE announced Drew McIntyre's COVID-19 diagnosis prior to last night's Raw, many fans couldn't help but wonder if he wasn't the only roster member to come down with the novel coronavirus. Performers like Keith Lee, Riddle, and Jeff Hardy all wrestled at least two matches, and even Triple H chipped in to help.

According to PWInsider, there was a handful of Raw stars backstage that weren't used on the show. Raw Women's champion Asuka and Tag Team champions Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander were all absent from the cameras, as well as Nikki Cross, Ricochet, and Humberto Carrillo (come to think of it, when was the last time we saw Humberto Carrillo?)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Angel Garza was also in the building but did appear on Raw Talk following the show.

Cody wants to face Sting in an AEW match

And, frankly, who can blame him?

Cody recently spoke with Daniel Trainer on a multitude of topics, including the passing of Brodie Lee, as well as his own impending fatherhood. It's actually a good read, check it out if you have time. One particular nugget of interest was regarding the potential of a match with Sting.

Daniel: I’m going to put you on the spot here a little bit. Are you hoping that we see Cody Rhodes and Sting, one-on-one, in the first half of 2021 in an AEW ring? Cody: “It’s no secret that Sting was my favorite wrestler,” Cody began. “I had Sting in WCW and Shawn [Michaels] in WWF. But really I wasn’t supposed to watch WWF. So, Sting was everything. I got to see him live so often and I got to see the connection he had. I honestly am scared to answer that. Obviously, as a wrestler, to stand across the ring from your hero is everyone’s dream, to share that field. So, yes, I would love and envision that.”

We'll be back later this evening for the rest of the day's news!