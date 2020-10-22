This has been a newsworthy week in the world of professional wrestling. Here is a round of this week's news.

Podcasts Coming to the WWE Network:

Earlier this week Lilian Garcia announced that her podcast Chasing Glory will be making it's debut on the WWE Network on October 26th. Today WWE announced more podcasts making their way to the network such as Uncool with Alex Bliss, After the Bell with Corey Graves, and more.

Here is the official tweet from WWE:

Update on the status of Kris Statlander:

Everyone's favorite alien Kris Statlander was on the rise in AEW during the earlier half of 2020. Since her time in AEW she has challenged for the women's title on multiple occasions against both Rhino and Nyla Rose. Unfortunately Stanley would be sidelined with a torn ACL injury that occurred during a tag team match on an episode of Dynamite back in June. She recently sat down for an interview with Wrestling Inc. and talked about her road to recovery.

Here is a snippet of the interview:

"I'm doing pretty good," she said. "I think from what I've heard overall is that I might be a little bit ahead of others where I'm at right now, but I still have a real long way to go before I can re-debut basically and get back in the ring before I'm debuting again obviously, and I'm going to want to be training a little bit before. So I'll be able to get in the ring before you'll see me back on TV. It could be another eight months or so."

You can check out the full interview here.

Current IMPACT Champion signs long term contract and another IMPACT star is Released:

It was announced this week on Impact Wrestling's Press Pass that Deonna Purrazzo has signed a long term contract with IMPACT. Deonna made her return to IMPACT earlier this summer after being released from WWE back in April. She would go on to win the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary. She will now defend her title against Kylie Rae at Bound for Glory this Saturday. Here is the tweet from Deonna Purrazzo:

News first brok via Wrestling Inc. that Daga was granted his release from IMPACT. He had requested his release a while ago but IMPACT was trying to re-sign him to the company but that fell through and was granted his release this past Tuesday.

