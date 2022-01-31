WNW Daily News Roundup 1.31.22

Happy Monday to all of my readers and hope you had a great weekend and enjoyed the Royal Rumble.

There has been so much news over the past week that we have decided to grab a few of them and coral them right here in the first ever “WNW Daily News Roundup.”

Potential surprise royal rumble entrants:

It has been reported by PWInsider that former WWE superstar Lana the wife of current AEW star Miro was contacted to be apart of the women’s Royal Rumble match. The report goes as far to say that she was a fixture in the plans up until the weekend this past weekend. Others that were considered and even flown into St. Louis were Aksana and Jillian Hall.

Last minute edition to the Women’s Royal Rumble:

This past Saturday at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event we saw the surprise entrant of Mighty Molly. She would go on to be attacked by Nikki ASH before even entering the match. This was done to make Nikki look stronger and more believable as a heel.

Last minute Royal Rumble winner:

According to a report from PWInsider WWE had Riddle penciled in to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Plans wer changed over the course of the week with Randy at one point chosen to win but as we now know went with Brock Lensar as a surprise entrant and winner.

MLW announced return to Philly:

Major League Wrestling announced today that they will be making their return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday May 13 for their MLW Kings of Colosseum show.

