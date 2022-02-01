WNW Daily News Roundup 2.1.22

Mondays aren’t usually everyone’s favorite day of the week but with WWE at least you have Monday Night RAW to look forward to.

Last night’s RAW was a buzz as we are less than three weeks from the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Here is today’s daily news roundup:

Here is the current Elimination Chamber Card including a first time ever match.

Dolph Ziggler … NXT Champion?!?

Monday Night RAW on SYFY

Next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be on SYFY due to the Winter Olympics which begins this Thursday February 3rd and opening ceremony on Friday February 4th

The Crockett Cup is back

The National Wrestling Alliance announced yesterday that tag team tournament would take place on Saturday March 19 and four teams have already been announced.

Table for 3 making a comeback

WWE Legend Ivory not only made an appearance in this year’s Royal Rumble match she also was in St. Louis filming an episode of Table for 3.

AEW star injured

Former AEW Women’s Champion Riho recently challenged the current AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker for the the title at last month’s Battle of the Belts special. Early in the match she suffered a broken right collarbone. She is expected to be out for at least three months.

