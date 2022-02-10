WNW Daily News Roundup 2.10.22

Happy Thursday and tonight is for the Impact faithful. Right now is for WNW Daily News Roundup.

Here is today’s daily news:

Ronda Rousey wants tag team gold

Recently the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey did a Facebook Live stream where she played video games and had an open chat with her fans. One of the things she talked about was that she would like to go for tag team gold with her best friend and former women’s tag champion Shayna Baszler. Here is what she said:

“Me and Shayna should be tag team champs,” Ronda stated. “Guys make a trend, they’ll pay attention. Keep asking for it. They pay attention to socials.”

Nick Gage makes GCW History

Recently at the GCW show at the Hammerstein Ballroom Nick Gage became one half of the GCW tag team champions with Matt Tremont. This comes after he dropped the GCW World Title to Jon Moxley in October and had been seen since. Now with his return the CEO of the company Brett Lauderdale is making sure Gage ends his 20+ year career in GCW as Gage has now signed the very first and last contract in the company’s history.

Double Main Event booked for MLW Superfight

Later this month Major League Wrestling will hold their MLW Superfight tapings in Charlotte. The company has announced a double main event for the show: Alexander Hammerstone vs Davey Richards for the World Title and Mads Krügger vs Jacob Fatu in a Stairway to Hell match.

WWE new production experiment

This week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 fans in attendance saw that WWE is now having a cameraman in the ring during matches. This is something new that WWE is experimenting with as they have been getting a lot of criticism lately on their shows feeling overly produced and tons of camera cuts. One of the matches that had the cameraman in the ring was The Grizzled Young Veterans vs The Creed Brothers.

