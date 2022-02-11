WNW Daily News Roundup 2.11.22

Happy Friday we have finally made it to the end of the week.

Here is today’s daily news roundup:

What Convinced Lita to come to Saudi Arabia?

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently made her return to in-ring competition at last month’s Royal Rumble event and challenged RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a title match at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Not is this a first ever match but a contradiction to what Lita said in 2018. She was very vocal about WWE’s decision to make a deal with the country. Here are her comments from 2018:

“I understand that they are a business, a global business and they are always looking to expand their global presence. However, I do feel this was a direct conflict of interest with them maintaining any integrity or truth to the fact that they say they would like to push forward women, their roles and their reputations in this business as anything resembling equal to a male."

"Make the money, that's fine, but don't try to cover it up. Don't say, 'No, we are doing this because in the future we would like to help progress their culture forward!' No, you want the money, you're a business and businesses make money. That's okay. From my perspective over here, I don't own your business so that's your call. From a PR perspective don't say you are doing it because, 'We want to help progress that culture forward.' No, it's a direct conflict of interest, in my opinion,"

In a recent interview with DS Shin of Ring the Belle she spoke about what eventually convinced her to accept the match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“So I will say I was outspoken on the early relationship between WWE and Saudi. 'Oh, they say they want women to wrestle over there, but like, I don't know if I believe it. There's no women on this card.' There's women on the card [now] -- and I've talked to the women personally that have been over there," Lita said. "And they're like, 'It's unbelievable. There are women crying, never thinking they would get to see two women be so strong in the ring.' They're like, 'It's really powerful. You're gonna enjoy that.' And so, sure, do they have a long way to go? Do we as a society have a long way to go? Absolutely, but you've got to take the opportunities when they're there."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WWE unveils first time all women’s billboard in Saudi Arabia

WWE makes history once again as they just unveiled the first ever all women’s billboard in Saudi promoting the dream match between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita at Elimination Chamber. Here is the billboard:

1 Gallery 1 Images

A dream match pitched for WrestleMania 38

According to Sean Ross Sapp in a recent Q & A he was asked on the possibility of AJ Styles vs Edge for WrestleMania 38 and his response was that it was pitched. So we will have to wait and see if the match will actually take place.

Lita on talks with AEW

Lita made headlines when see returned to WWE as their were rumors of her going to AEW. She recently sat down with Esquire Middle East and here is what she had to say about the company as a whole.

“I said, I will watch you and I support you. And I want you guys to do great, but this just doesn’t feel like the right fit for me right now,"

Here is what she had to say about them reaching to her about joining them

“AEW is doing exciting stuff. It’s brought new life in the industry. Any time there’s competition, it’s good. It revives the industry. When they reached out to me, I did consider it.”

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 announced

The Dunkin Donuts arena in Providence, Rhode Island announced that WrestleMania Backlash will be take place on Sunday May 8.

Tickets will go on sale for the public on Friday February 18 at 10am est and Ticketmaster will run a presale from February 16-17.

The promotional graphics for the event showcase Ronda Rousey, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!