WNW Daily News Roundup 2.14.22

Tony Khan gives an update on Kenny Omega

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as been out of action since dropping the world title to Adam Page at Full Gear. The following Wednesday on Dynamite Omega announced that he had to step away from AEW. Here is what he said:

“I feel like there is things I gotta fix and there is things I gotta change and I can’t do it here.”

Omega had been worked by through a lot of injuries leading up to Full Gear and recently while doing media for last Wednesday’s Dynamite in Atlantic City Tony Khan have an update on Kenny Omega. Here is what he said to PWInsider:

“He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and was a dominant champion in AEW for almost a year,” said Khan. “I personally miss Kenny Omega being around very much. He’s healing from a bunch of injuries, significant injuries.”

“He wrestled through all of that and had some of the best matches in the history of the company while he was really beat up. And he really cares a lot about wrestling and he worked his ass off to fill up and make his matches great even when he was in a ton of pain.”

Seth Rollins revealed his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

Recently WWE superstar Seth Rollins was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. He was asked who was on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling and revealed two separate ones. The first one was based on who were the biggest draws and the second one was based on who are the best wrestlers from an in-ring perspective.

Biggest Draw:

Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena.

Here is what Rollins said about it:

"Are we talking wrestling or are we talking drawing money because those are different things? In our business, which is the entertainment business, money-drawing is the biggest thing. If we're talking there, you gotta start with Hogan. You gotta put Cena there, Rock and Austin. Top four,"

In-ring ability:

Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Bryan Danielson

Here is what Rollins said about his second list:

"In-ring all-time: Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret 'the Hitman' Hart...number four, controversial pick because he's still active, Bryan Danielson. I actually think in-ring he's one of the greatest of all time and I think when it's all said and done, he'll be up there with the guys,"

Update on reDRagon storyline in AEW

Many people have realized that Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish haven’t appeared beside Adam Cole and on Dynamite and Rampage. The reason for their absence is due to the fact that Kyle O’Reilly is on Paternity leave as he and his wife recently welcomed their first child on January 14. The story will more than likely pick back up once O’Reilly returns.

