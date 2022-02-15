WNW Daily News Roundup 2.15.22

Happy Tuesday which means tonight is NXT Vengeance Day on SYFY. Right now we coming at you with today’s news roundup.

Here is today’s daily news:

AJ Styles Retirement in the near future???

Former two time WWE Champion AJ Styles recently sat down with Fightful and talked on a variety of topics including his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the possibility of retirement.

During the interview he stated that he is happy with how his career has panned out so far and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. He also said that as of right now the only thing that would force him to retire if unforeseen circumstances were to arise.

Former ROH Women’s Champion offered WWE contract

Former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C was recently at a WWE tryout and this was her second time at the tryouts as she took part in one in December which included tons of talent that was used on AEW including Robyn Renegade who was on last week’s AEW Rampage.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling News Observer she was offered a WWE contract. News of the 20 year old prodigy signing with the company took off last month when it was announced that she lost her championship in a winner takes all match against current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of Impact Wrestling.

It has not been confirmed if she signed with the company yet so stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will keep you up to date.

Current WWE and AEW stars pictured together

This past Thursday February 10 the NFL and GLAAD teamed up for their “Night With Pride for NFL and GLAAD event. This event saw many stars walking the purple carpet including AEW star Anthony Bowens and WWE’s own Sonya Deville.

Deville even shared a picture of them together at the event on Instagram:

