WNW Daily News Roundup 2.16.22

Former WWE superstar wants to face current IMPACT star and take their title

Former NXT Women’s and Women’s Tag Champion Athena fka Ember Moon during a Highsports Superstar signing was asked about a match with Impact star Deonna Purrazzo. She stated that she would love to have a match with her for one of her titles. Her is what she said:

“So, I'm very happy with Deonna and all the decisions that she's made because she's definitely made a name for herself where I think a lot of people thought that she would fail. I've always been a big fan of her as a person, well, maybe not so much now because I've seen what she's been saying on IMPACT and she be savage. It's just one of those things where I'm just really excited to see her journey. I never got to wrestle with her, so that's something I would absolutely love to do, and I would love to take her title away,"

Former NXT Coach backstage at multiple AEW events

On January 5th of this year tons of NXT backstage personal we’re released including the now former NXT GM William Regal.

Another person that was among the releases was Chris Guy aka Ace Steel who is best known for appearing alongside CM Punk in ROH. Steel had began working for NXT in 2019.

According to PWInsider Guy was backstage at AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City and a recent AEW Dark taping.

Backstage creative news on The New Day

A couple of weeks ago former WWE Champion Big E appeared on SmackDown teaming with his New Day brethren Kofi Kingston to take on Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. It was announced that Big E was back on SmackDown for good.

In a now edited YouTube video it was labeled as The New Day but according to Fightful Select Vince McMahon was adamant that the group wasn’t officially back together. The video was then edited to say just Kofi Kingston and Big E.

At one point Vince wanted the trio back together as he missed the magic of New Day but preferred the group to split in the last two drafts as he sees Big E as a top babyface.

