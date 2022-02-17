WNW Daily News Roundup 2.17.22

Happy Thursday and tonight is the go home show for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender.

WrestleMania Weekend WWE Tryouts

WWE will be hosting tryouts during WrestleMania weekend. When it comes to looking for new talent they are looking for big athletes that they can mold. One thing to note is that they will invite a few independent wrestlers to the tryouts.

Kyle O’Reilly didn’t like the NXT 2.0 Locker Room

Current AEW superstar Kyle O’Reilly recently signed with the company after leaving WWE. He was on a recent edition of Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions” podcast and spoke on a variety of things. One of the reasons he left NXT for AEW was the vibe in the NXT locker room. Here is what he said:

“The AEW locker room is full of the guys that I came up with in this business that I’ve been friends with for years.

“There was a lot of that in NXT too, but it seemed like every couple weeks I would look around at the locker room and it was getting decimated. It wasn’t a very good environment, I guess, at that time. I wanted to follow my heart where I’m going to be happy and be utilized.”

Former MLW stars at last night’s AEW Dynamite

Former MLW stars Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini collectively known as Violence is Forever announced that they had mutually parted ways from the company last month.

According to Fightful Select they were backstage at last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Nashville, Tennessee. They had also attended Beach Break in Cleveland as it was near where they were based but as we know weren’t involved in the show and weren’t backstage.

