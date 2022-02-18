WNW Daily News Roundup 2.18.22

Happy Friday everyone. We are one sleep away from WWE Elimination Chamber and Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender shows. This week in wrestling has been wild to say the least. The biggest news coming out today is the announcement of The Undertaker going into this year’s hall of fame class.

With that being here is today’s daily news:

Former WWE superstar has bought real estate in parenthood

Former NXT Grandslam Champion Johnny Garagno announced the birth of his first child today. Him and Candice LeRae welcome a beautiful and healthy baby boy named Quill.

Former ROH Champion has signed with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and Legend Booker T was on Ariel Helwani’s podcast “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” earlier this week and confirmed that the 20 year old former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C has officially signed with WWE. She was offered a contract after taking part in two separate tryouts.

Most recently she made her Impact Wrestling debut against Deonna Purrazzo in a Winner Takes All Match in the main event for the both the AAA Reina de Reinas and ROH Women’s Championships which she would lose.

Former NXT Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion makes her return to wrestling

Former NXT Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tags Team Champion Kairi Sane now known as KAIRI made her return to wrestling showing up at STARDOM she will make her in-ring return at the STARDOM World Climax 2022 on March 26 and 27 at Sumo Hall.

