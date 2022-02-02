WNW Daily News Roundup 2.2.22

Happy Groundhog Day to all of our American readers. It looks the groundhog has seen it shadow which means six more weeks of week.

This also means that lucky for you guys we have another edition of “WNW Daily News Roundup.”

Here is some of the latest news in wrestling:

The Dragon returns to Charlotte for MLW Superfight.

Major League Wrestling has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will returning to Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday February 26 for MLW Superfight.

Impact Wrestling Releases.

Two more stars have been granted their release from IMPACT. Both Larry D and Hernandez are officially done with the company as both of their profiles have been removed from the roster page.

A sign of respect.

Backstage after the Royal Rumble Rey Mysterio gave his respect to Bad Bunny by giving him his ring worn mask. Here it the video:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!