WNW Daily News Roundup 2.28.22

MITB Tickets:

It was announced today by the Las Vegas Review Journal that tickets for this year’s WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event go on sale March 17 at 10 a.m.

The event itself takes place at Allegiant Stadium the home of last year’s Summerslam on July 2.

Both Women’s Championship Matches on the same day:

Earlier today it was announced that the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, Bianca BelAir who will be challenging RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch on WrestleMania Saturday.

What makes this announcement interesting is that just last week FOX Sports broke the news that the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner, Ronda Rousey will be challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on the same night.

Details on how WWE re-signed Kevin Owens:

Current RAW superstar Kevin Owens was a guest on this week’s edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin. They spoke on a ton of things including what happened when he re-signed with WWE. Here is what he said:

