WNW Daily News Roundup 2.3.22

Former NXT Women’s Champion trained Ronda Rousey.

Former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey made her long awaited return to WWE as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered at #28 and went on to win the whole thing. Earlier today Rousey thanked Athena Palmer fka Ember Moon for training her for the Rumble.

MLW star trained with current NXT 2.0 Superstar for MLW Azteca.

EJ Nduka revealed during an interview with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily that he reached out to his friend Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar for some luchador training.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

“So I never like to go into any situation underprepared, that’s just the way I am,” he said. “So, in the PC there’s not a lot of luchador coaches but we have a lot of luchadors, though. So I reached out to Escobar, my boy Santos, I reached out to him. We went out and met up at a private ring and we did it a couple of times and he taught me a lot about the basing, different move sets, different spots, what to look out for, and that helped me tremendously.”

Former NXT Champion challenges for the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship.

Yesterday a handful of released WWE superstar’s non-compete clauses expired and they are free to work anywhere they desire. It was recently announced that former NXT Women’s Champion Athena Palmer fka Ember Moon makes her return to wrestling challenging current AEW star and Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa for the title.

